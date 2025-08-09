HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was pulled from the water unresponsive after state police and the US Coast Guard responded to reports of a capsized boat off Nantasket Beach in Hull on Saturday, officials said.

Members of the State Police Marine Unit and US Coast Guard were called around noon to investigate the capsized boat, according to state police. First responders located one unresponsive person in the water and rendered aid, including CPR.

The person’s name and current condition have not been released.

The incident is being investigated by the State Police Plymouth County Detective Unit and Crime Scene Services,

