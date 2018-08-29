Person pulled from Wilmington lake

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was pulled from Silver Lake in Wilmington late Wednesday afternoon.

Officials searched the water after reports came in for a missing juvenile.

The person taken out of the water was put into an ambulance and transported to a local hospital.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News on air and online for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)