Person pulled from Wilmington lake

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was pulled from Silver Lake in Wilmington late Wednesday afternoon.

Officials searched the water after reports came in for a missing juvenile.

The person taken out of the water was put into an ambulance and transported to a local hospital.

No additional details were immediately available.

