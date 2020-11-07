Person put on helicopter after serious tractor-trailer crash in Douglas

DOUGLAS, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was put on a helicopter after a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer happened overnight in Douglas, officials said.

Crews responding to a large vehicle rollover on Webster Street found the tractor-trailer on its side in a wooded area from the collision.

No additional information was immediately released.

