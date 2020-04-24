BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A person who firefighters removed from a burning Belmont home early Friday morning died after going into cardiac arrest, officials said.

A motorist traveling on Route 2 around 4:30 a.m. reported seeing a fire coming from Birch Hill Road.

Crews responding to the scene found heavy smoke coming from the home and a person inside who had gone into cardiac arrest, according to the Belmont fire chief.

That person, whose name has not been released, was transported to a hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, a spokesperson for the Department of Fire Services said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Belmont Fire and Police Departments and state police assigned to both the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Office of the Middlesex District Attorney.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)