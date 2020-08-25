Person rescued after falling between train, platform at Sullivan Square Station in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews rescued a person who fell between an Orange Line train and the platform at Sullivan Square Station in Boston on Tuesday morning.

The Boston Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Response arrived at the station around 8:30 a.m. and removed the person from under the platform between the train.

Boston EMS transported them to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No additional information has been released.

Shuttle buses temporarily replaced service between Wellington and North stations but they are being phased out as service resumes.

