Person rescued after falling between train, platform at Sullivan Square Station in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews rescued a person who fell between an Orange Line train and the platform at Sullivan Square Station in Boston on Tuesday morning.

The Boston Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Response arrived at the station around 8:30 a.m. and removed the person from under the platform between the train.

Boston EMS transported them to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No additional information has been released.

Shuttle buses temporarily replaced service between Wellington and North stations but they are being phased out as service resumes.

At approximately 8:30 a Tech Rescue Response at ⁦@MBTA⁩ Sullivan Square Station. Fire Companies were able to extricate the person from under the platform between the train. The victim was taken by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ to the hospital.

Orange Line Update: Delays of up to 15 minutes due to an earlier medical emergency at Sullivan. Shuttle buses are being phased out at this time.

Orange Line: Shuttle buses replacing service between Wellington and North Station because of a medical emergency at Sullivan Square.

