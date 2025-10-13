WOODS HOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was pulled from cold water near Woods Hole Monday afternoon, according to the Coast Guard.

The Steamship Authority said workers called for help when the person was spotted in the water just before 3:30 p.m.

A helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod was called in to help with the search.

The person was eventually found and recovered, and they were taken back to Air Station Cape Cod.

It’s not yet clear what led to the person falling overboard, and officials have not yet provided an update on their condition.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)