WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews rescued one person Friday after a fire broke out in a Watertown home, the city’s fire chief said.

The fire happened on Windsor Avenue near 8:30 a.m.

Speaking at the scene, Fire Chief Ryan Nicholson said residents in a first floor apartment first called 911 after they heard their second floor neighbors’ smoke alarm and spotted smoke coming from their door.

Firefighters responded and rescued a resident from the second floor. Crews then extinguished the fire.

Nicholson described the response as a “spectacular rescue” but did not share any information about any injuries for the person who was rescued.

No further information was immediately available about the cause of the fire.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)