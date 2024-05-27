LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was rushed to the hospital by ambulance after being pulled from a pond in Lynn on Sunday.

Emergency crews converged on Breeds Pond after receiving word of a reported drowning, officials said.

A fire official told 7NEWS a person was pulled from the water by a crew that went out in a boat. The victim’s condition was not immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)