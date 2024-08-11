BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting in Dorchester Saturday.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at Castlegate Road and Normandy Street around 10 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)