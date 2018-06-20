Person rushed to hospital, car severely mangled after crashing into pole in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital after crashing into a pole in Foxborough, state police said.

Troopers responding to Cedar Street around 3 a.m. found the driver suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and the car severely mangled against the pole.

Paramedics transported the driver to Boston Medical Center. That person is expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)