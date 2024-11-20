LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out in a condominium building in Leominster.

The fire department responded around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the fire on North Meadow drive.

The victim’s condition is currently not known, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

