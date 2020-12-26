Person rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries as crews battle Jamaica Plain fire

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home early Saturday morning in Jamaica Plain, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a blaze at a home on Union Avenue at 4 a.m. found a heavy fire when they arrived on scene, according to a post from the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

A second alarm was ordered and the fire was knocked down, officials said.

A resident from the building was rushed to the hospital for injuries that were life-threatening, fire officials said.

Damages were estimated at $350,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 

