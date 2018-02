ROCKLAND, MA (WHDH) - It was a race to the rescue in Rockland after a child fell through ice.

This happened at the Hartsuff Park swimming area.

The Rockland Fire Department said someone rescued the child from the ice before crews got there.

Officials transported the child to the hospital.

