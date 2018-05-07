Person seriously hurt after falling from 4-story building in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital Monday after falling from a four-story building in Boston, officials said.

Boston police and EMS responding around 1 p.m. to a construction site on Paris Street found one person suffering from serious injuries.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Mass. General Hospital. Their condition is unclear.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story. Stay with 7News on-air and online for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)