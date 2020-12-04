NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - One person suffered serious injuries after an Amazon tractor-trailer rolled over on Interstate 95 northbound in North Attleboro late Thursday night.

The tractor-trailer could be seen on its side in the breakdown lane prior to the Mansfield Rest Area just before midnight.

One person involved in the crash sustained serious injuries, according to a Department of Transportation spokesperson.

Their current condition has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)