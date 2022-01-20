HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person suffered serious injuries after getting ejected from their vehicle during a crash on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton early Thursday morning.

Troopers responding to a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer on the highway just before 1 a.m. found a person had been ejected from one of the vehicles, according to state police.

They were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Their current condition has not been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

