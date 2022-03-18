MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash in Marblehead early Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the single-car crash on the causeway around 3 a.m. found one person suffering from serious injuries, according to Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King.

They were transported to a hospital, where their current condition has not been released.

The car involved sustained significant damage.

The causeway has been shut down.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

