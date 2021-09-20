BOSTON (WHDH) - One person suffered serious injuries following a motorcycle crash in Boston on Sunday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash involving a motorcycle on Soldiers Field Road at North Arsenal Street found one person had been seriously injured, according to state police.

They were transported to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, where their current condition has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

