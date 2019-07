ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Abington Friday night.

Police responding to a report of a crash on Washington Street found a car on its side with a person trapped inside.

The victim was extricated using hydraulic tools and transported to a local hospital.

The force of the crash snapped a utility pole in half.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area while police investigate the cause of the accident.