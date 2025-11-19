FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Framingham responded after someone was hit by a car Wednesday morning.

Police say the crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Goram Road near the District Court.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The driver involved did not stop, according to police.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.

