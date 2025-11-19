FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Framingham responded after someone was hit by a car Wednesday morning.

Police say the crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Goram Road near the District Court.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The driver involved did not stop, according to police.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox