Person seriously injured while cutting tree in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Monday morning after being struck and injured while cutting down a tree in Wareham, officials said.

Fire crews responded to a reported of a person who was stuck and injured after being struck by a large tree in the area of 4 19th St. about 10:45 a.m., according to the Onset Fire Department.

After fire crews assisted with cutting away some tree limbs so the person could be extricated, the victim was taken to Tobey Hospital before being taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

