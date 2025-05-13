BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was shot and killed at a park in Roxbury, according to officials.

Boston police say they responded to Munroe Street for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival they found someone suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say that person was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. They were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have Munroe Street blocked off to traffic at this time as they investigate. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information at this time is asked to contact Boston police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



