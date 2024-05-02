DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was shot near the Franklin Park Zoo in Dorchester Thursday afternoon, Boston police said.

The person shot was found suffering from non-life-threatening injuries at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Erie and Seaver streets.

A bullet hole could be seen in the passenger’s side door of a car at the scene. The car window on the driver’s side was shattered.

No arrests have been made and no other information was immediately available as of 6:30 p.m.

