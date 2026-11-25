NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Norwood Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning.

Officials responded to the intersection of Nahatan and Pleasant Street where Norwood Fire rendered aid to the victim.

“Upon arrival, officers located a 59-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds,” officials said in a statement. “The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The suspect’s vehicle was identified as a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with MA registration 2LER42. It was noted to have a distinctive black metal rear window rack and fled the area into Westwood.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, recognizes the vehicle, or has information, residential surveillance footage, or dash camera footage that may assist investigators is encouraged to contact the Norwood Police Department.

“Members of the public should not approach the suspect vehicle or its occupants,” police said.

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