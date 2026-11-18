HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot multiple times on Chestnut Street in Hyannis Tuesday night.

The victim is being treated at an area hospital and is expected to survive.

“While responding to the scene, a cruiser accident occurred at the intersection of High School Road and Main Street,” police said in a statement. “One person from the accident was transported to Cape Cod Hospital.”

No injures to any officers were reported.

The investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing.

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