BOSTON (WHDH) - A person is in critical condition after police say they were shot multiples times in Roxbury late Monday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at 38 Warren St. around 11:15 p.m. found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Investigators could be seen searching the roof of a building nearby the shooting scene.

An investigation remains ongoing.

