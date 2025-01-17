BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating following a stabbing at a school in Hyde Park Thursday night.

Spectators were watching a boys basketball game at Boston Prep when a commotion broke out; now school officials say they are stepping up security.

Boston Prep officials said a fight led to what police said was a stabbing outside the school.

A student was not involved in the fight; police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

“Staff on site worked quickly to disperse the crowd, secure the space, and unsure the safety of all individuals present,” Boston Prep said in a statement.

The school said they will have a counseling team on site Friday for any students who need help.

