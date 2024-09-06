BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was stabbed at a hotel near South Shore Plaza in Braintree Thursday night, according to the Braintree Police Department.

Police were seen putting up crime scene tape around the Sonesta Simply Suites at 235 Wood Road.

Investigators were inside the hotel as of 11 p.m. working to find out how the stabbing occurred.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)