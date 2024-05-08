BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital and another was arrested after a stabbing in Centerville on Cape Cod Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Local and state police responded to a report of a stabbing on Old Stage Road, according to a statement from the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office.

The person stabbed was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, the DA’s office said. Officers took a 24-year-old suspect into custody, Barnstable police said in a post on Facebook.

Old Stage Road was closed Tuesday evening from Great Marsh to Shootflying Hill roads, police said.

Neighbors described hearing a commotion and walking outside to see police swarming the area with weapons drawn as a man walked out of a house with a knife.

“And then all of a sudden, this guy came out in front of the house and he kind of looked out of it, really, and he had a big long knife in his hand,” a neighbor said. “And everybody just started ducking at that point, and the cops had asked, ‘Put your knife down,’ and he just kept on going in circles.”

“So then they asked him again, ‘Put the knife down,’ and all of a sudden we heard this bang, and it sounded like a shot. Next thing you know, the kid went down to the ground,” she continued.

Police said there is no threat to the surrounding neighborhoods and that the investigation remains ongoing.

