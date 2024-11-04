BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was stabbed near the Forest Hills MBTA station in Jamaica Plain Monday afternoon, police said.

At around 4:17 p.m., officers responded to the station for a report of a person stabbed, according to the Boston Police Department.

When first responders arrived, they found a woman suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators were seen looking around a grassy area directly next to the T stop.

In addition to Boston police, MBTA Transit Police were also on scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

