ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway Thursday after a person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Andover, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said.

The DA’s office said authorities were notified of the incident near the intersection of Railroad and Essex streets around 4:30 p.m.

“Upon further investigation, they learned the person – traveling on foot – had apparently waited for a southbound train to pass before being struck by a northbound Amtrak Downeaster train that was passing through Andover immediately after the southbound train cleared the intersection,” the DA’s office said.

The DA’s office said crossing lights and gates in the area appeared to be working and in their downward position when the person was hit.

An Amtrak spokesperson, in a separate statement, said the train involved was traveling from Boston to Brunswick.

The spokesperson said there were no injuries reported among the train’s passengers or crew.

“Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident,” the spokesperson said.

The Essex County DA’s office said it was investigating the incident alongside Amtrak police, MBTA transit police and Andover police as of Thursday night.

