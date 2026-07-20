QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a person suffered life-threatening injuries when they were struck by a vehicle on Interstate 93 in Quincy late Sunday night, officials said.

Troopers responding to a 911 call from a rideshare driver around 9 p.m. reporting a passenger who was acting erratically located the vehicle near Exit 8 in Quincy, according to state police. When the trooper attempted to speak with the passenger, they fled.

Moments later, a passing vehicle struck them.

The person was taken to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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