Person struck, killed by commuter rail train in Ayer

AYER, MA (WHDH) - A commuter rail train was stopped in Ayer Wednesday after a man was struck and killed on the tracks.

The man was taken to Nashoba Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The man was trespassing on the right-of-way while carrying a bicycle when he was struck by an inbound train, according to Transit police.

A photo showed crime scene tape draped around the train and across the tracks.

All trains through the area have been cancelled for the day.

An investigation is underway. No foul play is suspected.

No additional details were immediately available.

