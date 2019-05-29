Person struck, killed by train in Hanson prompting delays on Commuter Rail line

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was struck and killed by a Commuter Rail train in Hanson Wednesday morning, prompting severe delays on the Kingston/Plymouth Line.

Emergency crews responding to the area of 1070 Main St. around 6 a.m. found a man trespassing on the tracks had been struck by an inbound train, transit police said.

He was later pronounced dead.

The fatality remains under investigation; however, transit police say foul play is not suspected.

MBTA officials have terminated Kingston/Plymouth trains 032 and 034 due to the police activity.

Train 036 will originate at Whitman Station and is expected to depart behind schedule.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

All Kingston/Plymouth Line trains will experience severe delays this morning due to police activity in the right of way at Hanson Station. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) May 29, 2019

