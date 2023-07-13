BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a daylight shooting in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood left a victim with life-threatening injuries.

The department told 7NEWS officers were first called to the area of 35 Fessenden St. just after 2 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Authorities said a victim was located there and transported to a hospital.

Police officers and detectives could be seen taping off the road as an investigation got underway. SKY7-HD sighted investigators surveying a scene on Fessenden Street while also working near an adjacent basketball court at Walker Playground on Norfolk Street.

Additional details on the victim or what led up to the shooting have not yet been released.

