Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Charlestown crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Charlestown late Thursday afternoon that left one person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a crash found three damaged cars on Bunker Hill Street.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

