BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Dorchester, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Ashmont street and Dorchester Avenue around 9 p.m. found a person suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox