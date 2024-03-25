BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Dorchester, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Ashmont street and Dorchester Avenue around 9 p.m. found a person suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

