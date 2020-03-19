Person suffers life-threatening injuries in serious Charlestown crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash that sent one person to the hospital late Thursday afternoon in Charlestown.

Officers responding to a crash found three cars hit on Bunker Hill Street.

One of the cars hit a light pole and a person was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Two cars were also involved.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

