BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries early Friday morning after a shooting at a gas station in Dorchester, officials said.

Officers could be seen scouring the taped-off parking lot on Blue Hill Avenue as they looked for evidence in the shooting, which occurred just before 6 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

