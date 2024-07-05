BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries early Friday morning after a shooting at a gas station in Dorchester, officials said.

Officers could be seen scouring the taped-off parking lot on Blue Hill Avenue as they looked for evidence in the shooting, which occurred just before 6 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

