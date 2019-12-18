Person suffers traumatic injuries after crashing into claw truck in Plympton

PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist suffered traumatic injuries in a crash involving a claw truck in Plympton on Wednesday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of 326 Main St. around 11 a.m. found a white SUV crumpled up against the back of the truck, according to the Plympton Fire Department.

The motorist was taken to South Shore Hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Route 58 has since been closed to traffic. It’s not clear when the area will be reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

At approximately 11:00am Plympton Firefighters/Paramedics responded to the area of 326 Main St (Route 58) for a motor vehicle accident. 1 patient was transported to South Shore Hospital with traumatic injuries. Route 58 is currently closed to traffic. pic.twitter.com/GCwwL7lcfe — Plympton Fire (@PlymptonFire) December 18, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)