WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was taken into custody and charged allegedly setting a fire in the lobby of the Westboro Police Station on Sunday night, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at the police station on Main Street around 8:20 p.m. found a smoldering fire being held in check by the building’s sprinkler systems and heavy smoke in the building, according to Westboro Fire Chief Patrick Purcell.

The police station was evacuated.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and ventilated the building.

No one was injured. Policing operations, including patrol, remained operational.

After a search, which included police K-9 units and police drones, officials said a person of interest was located and taken into custody.

There was minimal fire damage to the building, but the sprinkler system caused significant water damage. Purcell estimated the damage at $250,000.

The Westboro Police Department in an update on Monday said Theresa Abichaker of West Roxbury had been taken to the lobby of the police station shortly before this incident to wait for a ride after she was involved in a motor vehicle crash.

While in the lobby, police said, Abichaker allegedly intentionally set a clothing donation box and its contents on fire.

Westboro police said Abichaker was arrested without incident and charged with charges including the following:

Burn public building — three counts

Attempt to burn a public building — three counts

Vandalize property

Fire negligence

Abichaker appeared in court on Monday via Zoom and pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

