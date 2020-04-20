WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken into custody after an armed robbery led to a police pursuit in Walpole on Sunday night, authorities said,

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at the Cumberland Farms on Route 1A encountered the suspects who fled in a vehicle and engaged in a pursuit with police, according to Chief John Carmichael.

The vehicle crashed on Route 1, where officers continued to pursue the suspects on foot.

One suspect has been placed into custody.

No additional information has been released.

