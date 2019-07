ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after witnesses say a car was purposely pushed into a pond in Rockland.

Several fire departments responding to Reeds Pond on Tuesday morning pulled the vehicle from the water.

Police say the person who was seen driving that car was taken into custody nearby.

No injuries were reported.

Rockland Firefighters investigating a car submerged in the water at Reeds Pond. @PCTRT dive team was activated and firefighters from multiple departments responded to assist us. No injuries reported. No further info at this time. pic.twitter.com/sLM4bDUsiq — ROCKLAND FIREFIGHTERS (@RocklandFire) July 2, 2019

