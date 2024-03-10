MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect is in custody after a large police response on Saturday.

Melrose police say officers responding to Sylvan Street between Lebanon and Linwood Avenue contained the situation to a single home.

The person who was taken into custody was not identified.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox