Person taken to hospital after 2-car crash leaves SUV on Reading sidewalk

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital following a two-car crash that left an SUV flipped on a sidewalk in Reading on Thursday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash in the area of 475 Main St. around 6 p.m. found a white SUV resting on the sidewalk outside of Village Carpet, according to Reading fire officials.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the motorist who was injured in the crash.

The vehicle was eventually stabilized and taken away from the building.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Just after 6pm, companies were dispatched to the area of 475 Main Street for a 2 car motor vehicle crash with roll over. On arrival crews found a vehicle on its side close to a building. The vehicle was stabilized and there was one transport to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/sPgm1eU6tT — Reading Fire Local 1640 (@Readingfire) January 8, 2021

