BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was taken to an area hospital Thursday after being hit by a car at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Beacon Street, officials said.

Police taped off the scene Thursday afternoon and blocked off part of the road around the crash site.

An electric scooter could be seen laying on the side of the road.

Officials said the injuries for the person hit by the vehicle are believed to be non-life-threatening.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)