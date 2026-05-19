ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital after they were rescued from Field Pond in Andover Tuesday, according to the Andover Fire Department.

Andover police and fire crews responded to Field Pond near Farrwood Drive at approximately 5:26 p.m. after a report that someone swimming in the pond did not resurface. Andover Fire Chief Kyle Murphy said a group of people had been swimming at the time.

Murphy said the first officials who arrived at the scene, two firefighters and a police officer, jumped into the water and were able to rescue the swimmer.

“When we showed up on scene, two firefighters and a police officer jumped into the pond and pulled him out,” Murphy said. “The message is – if you’re going to go swimming, be safe. Go in groups. If you can’t swim, or it’s not a safe spot, don’t go swimming. Or if you want to go swimming, maybe wear a life jacket to protect yourself.”

The person rescued was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital by ambulance after a medical helicopter was unable to land due to stormy weather conditions in the area. No word yet on their condition.

The situation is under investigation.

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