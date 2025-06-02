BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a shooting that left one person hospitalized in Brockton Monday afternoon.

Brockton police say they responded to 21 Torrey Street around 5:14 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

Officials say the shooting happened outside of a Wingstop and no one is in custody at this time.

The condition of the person hospitalized is currently unknown.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

