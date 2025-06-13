BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Brighton Thursday night, according to police.

At 8:09 p.m., police say they responded to Gordon Street and Pomeroy Street for reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, police found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

At this time Boston homicide detectives are investigating and no arrests have been made.

