BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Brighton Thursday night, according to police.

At 8:09 p.m., police say they responded to Gordon Street and Pomeroy Street for reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, police found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

At this time Boston homicide detectives are investigating and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox