WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to an area hospital Thursday after their car crashed into a building in Watertown, fire officials said.

The Watertown Fire Department in a post on social media said companies responded to the scene on Arsenal Street early Thursday afternoon.

The fire department said the car’s driver suffered minor injuries.

Fire officials said the scene remained active shortly before 3 p.m. “while the vehicle is removed from the building and the building is made safe.”

“An incident like this takes considerable coordination between various departments and organizations including Watertown Police, Watertown Building Department, Perfection Towing and others,” the fire department said.

No further information was immediately available.

